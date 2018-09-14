PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena Police have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, but thanks to her dog, she was able to get away.

Raul Perez, 25, has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.

The incident happened at a condo complex on Willow Oaks Circle about two weeks ago.

Family told KHOU 11 News the 11-year-old was walking their beagle mix when Perez drove up in a green Ford Expedition and tried to pull her into his car. However, when the dog bit the man’s leg, the girl ran away and got help.

Police say Perez went to the police station to clear his name after seeing pictures of himself online. Police say Perez’s story didn’t add up, and now he’s now charged with attempted kidnapping.

