18-year-old arrested, charged in connection to deadly February shooting at gas station

Police say Terence Davis was found dead at a gas station covered in shell casings. The suspect accused of shooting him also had a robbery warrant from January.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged with murder from what police described as a deadly fight back in February.

According to police, a man was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station on Westheimer Road near Briarwest Boulevard. Several men got into an altercation, leading to a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

HPD detectives said they found multiple shell casings on the ground when they arrived. Two of the stores' windows were also shot out.

Elias Sanders, 18, is accused of shooting the victim during the fight. Court documents say he's been charged with murder for the death of Terence Davis.

Other documents revealed that Sanders is also facing a robbery charge from an attack that happened a month before the shooting. He's accused of helping several other suspects jump a man on Bissonnet Street.

According to documents, the victim was arguing with another man when Sanders and four others came over and attacked him. The group allegedly took the victim's phone and backpack carrying his wallet and a pistol.

Documents say police were watching security video from before the attack and one of the officers identified one of the suspects as Sanders. That officer claimed he's interacted with the 18-year-old before.