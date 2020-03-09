Suspect tased, arrested after leading police on 48-mile chase through Houston in U-Haul truck

The chase ended at a hotel in Dayton after deputies used spike strips to blow out the U-Haul's tires.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody overnight Thursday after leading deputies on a 48-mile high-speed chase through the Houston area.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Office said deputies initially tried to stop the suspect near Congress and Main in Downtown Houston for driving the wrong way in a U-Haul truck.

The suspect refused to stop and led deputies on a chase for 48 miles through Houston. The chase eventually came to an end at a hotel in the 600 block of Highway 90 in Dayton after deputies used spike strips to blow out the tires of the U-Haul.

The suspect attempted to run away, but he was tased and eventually taken into custody.

There was no further information given, but deputies said no injuries were reported.

Check back for any updates.

Man in custody after 48 mile chase ends in Dayton. Began downtown with wrong-way driver of truck near Congress & Main. Deputies chased thru downtown to hotel in 600 blk. E. HIghway 90. Driver tased & arrested. No further info at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/7ObhAIJmOc — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 3, 2020