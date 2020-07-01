HOUSTON — It was a scary few minutes for employees and customers at a Bank of America in northeast Harris County.

A man barged in and told employees he had a gun and a bomb, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

They say he demanded $50,000.

Thanks to quick action by Harris County deputies, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

It's not clear if any weapons were found.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Bank of America at 10612 Eastex Freeway.

No one was hurt.

