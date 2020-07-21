Suspect in shooting death of young mother of 5 now in custody

Cedgadrick Ardarius Harris, 24, is accused of shooting ex-girlfriend Kimberly Robinson and her 4-year-old daughter.

HOUSTON — A suspect in the horrific murder of a young mother of five is behind bars after surrendering to Houston police Monday night.

Cedgadrick Ardarius Harris, 24, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Kimberly Robinson and her 4-year-old daughter early on the morning of July 17.

Harris was charged with capital murder on Monday and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Police say the little girl was sleeping beside her mom in their west Houston apartment when Harris kicked the door in and shot them both.

Robinson died at the scene.

Her daughter was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. She is expected to survive.

Four other children, ages 12 and under, were in the apartment but weren’t hurt. A 10-year-old alerted relatives who called 911.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Relatives say Harris is Robinson’s ex-boyfriend and they call him “a monster.”

A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held in Robinson’s honor Thursday night at 7 p.m. behind Cy Spring High School.