HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left another man critically wounded in a car on FM 1960.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday near Ella.

Alan Anthony Ruth, 25, was arrested overnight without incident, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday.

RELATED: Man shot in head while riding in car with toddlers

Deputy Thomas Gilliland said the victim, a man in his 20's, was targeted as he rode with another adult and three toddlers.

KHOU

"They were waiting to turn, the suspect pulled up right next to them. The suspect pulled a weapon and fired directly into the vehicle,” said Gilliland. “The passenger that was in the front of the vehicle was struck one time by a gunshot wound to the head.”

The suspect sped from the scene, but an image of his vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras. Investigators were looking for a gray or silver Mercury Grand Marquis with a black hood.

The children and other adult in the car were not hurt. An ambulance took the victim to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

Ruth, the alleged shooter, was already wanted on a warrant for two counts aggravated assault-serious bodily injury stemming from another shooting incident.

In that incident, Ruth is accused in a double shooting on Nov. 4.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department believe Ruth shot two men in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley Drive. One of the victims told police he knew Ruth from high school and they use to be friends. He says he shot Ruth in April 2017, according to court documents. The second victim, who was left paralyzed from the November shooting, told police he knew Ruth, too, but they were not friends.