HOUSTON – A suspect made a run for it after getting caught during a burglary call at a north side business overnight, Houston police say.

Around 3 a.m. police responded to an alarm call at the Family Dollar on Shepherd at Lehman in the Independence Heights area.

Police saw an older red pickup truck leaving the scene, but the suspect refused to pull over. He eventually crashed about a mile away on Pinemont.

The suspect allegedly made a run for it on foot but was arrested.

It’s unknown what the suspect stole from the store, if anything.

