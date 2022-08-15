Wanted: Man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated kidnapping

Terrance Terrell Richard, 38, is also charged with aggravated assault of a security officer, according to Crime Stoppers Houston.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need help finding a fugitive who's accused of serious crimes.

The investigation started last August when Houston police were sent to Homestead near Tidwell in northeast Houston where they interviewed "several victims."

During the investigation, detectives identified Richard as the suspect in those cases.

Richard is 6 feet tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

