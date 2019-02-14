PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — A suspect accused of shooting at two people on Prairie View A&M’s campus back in January was “seriously injured” when the university’s police department attempted to arrest him.

In a press release, Chief Keith Jemison with the University Police Department said a person unaffiliated with the campus fired approximately 14 rounds of ammunition towards the two people who were at the basketball courts near the Phase 1 student housing area. No one was seriously injured in the shooting, but police said multiple people were in the area, including a 6-year-old.

UPD launched a criminal investigation and identified the suspect responsible. A felony arrest warrant was issued.

On Feb. 11, University police officers were conducting surveillance at multiple locations where they believed the suspect lived. At one of the locations, officers encountered the suspect and while attempting to make an arrest, the suspect was seriously injured.

UPD said the suspect was armed.

Chief Jemison wrote, ‘I cannot confirm specific facts surrounding the case, as the incident has been referred to the Texas Rangers for investigation.”

He also mentioned that UPD followed its protocol and notified local authorities of the incident the day it happened.

It is not clear if the suspect has been detained or how he was injured.