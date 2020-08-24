WANTED: Suspect charged with murder, accused of killing mom's boyfriend in north Houston

Ashton Scott Days-Carter has been charged in the shooting death of his mother's boyfriend, Joworski Durden.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Have you seen Ashton Scott Days-Carter?

The 25-year-old has been charged in the death of his mother's boyfriend and Harris County deputies need your help locating him.

On Aug. 19, 2020, Days-Carter allegedly went to his mom's townhome in the 12400 block of W. Village Drive to get some of his things. His mom was outside talking to her nephew when Days-Carter walked inside and allegedly shot and killed Joworski Durden, who was asleep in the living room.

Days-Carter got away in a red four-door sedan, which was later found.

Anyone with information on Days-Carter whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sherrif's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.