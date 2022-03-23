Two years ago, Martha Gil and her husband made the decision to start their own business. Now, they're hoping the thief that targeted their shop is caught.

HOUSTON — An east Houston family-owned business is hopeful the man who stole thousands of dollars of retail products Wednesday morning will be caught soon.

The thief was seen on surveillance camera video stealing the products at the Ironworks warehouse.

The couple is part of the Eastside’s ongoing transformation, drawing new entrepreneurs and investors to the area.

Inside the Ironworks building off of Milby Street are a coffee shop and CBD store both owned by the Gils.

“Unfortunately, we can’t stop crime because it’s everywhere,” Martha Gil said. “But, all in all, it’s a great community.”

The Gils really hadn’t experienced many problems at their Segundo Lab CBD store since they moved in ... until Wednesday morning.

“The notifications on my husband’s phone started going off like crazy,” Gil said. “And he opened it up, and he’s like, ‘There’s someone breaking into the shop.’”

When he opened the video, he saw a burglar had jumped the walls of the CBD store.

Video shows the crime.

Once inside, the thief gathered more than $5,000 worth of CBD products from shelves and the inventory room. Then, he threw a container of the loot over a wall. Soon after that, the thief scaled the wall, using what Gil called “Spiderman-like” abilities.

By the time officers arrived, the thief was nowhere to be seen.

Gil and her husband are hoping someone recognizes the man who took advantage of their dream so that he can face justice.