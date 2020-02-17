HOUSTON — Houston police are still looking for the suspects who stole a woman's car Sunday with her 5-year-old son inside.

The young boy was found safe a few hours after an AMBER Alert was issued. The stolen car was also located.

The woman had left her car engine running while she was inside a business in the 11400 block of the Southwest Freeway. That’s when the suspects pulled up next to her vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, with Richard Banahen sleeping inside.

RELATED: 5-year-old who was inside stolen vehicle found safe; police still looking for suspects involved

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving a gray GMC Yukon with chrome rims. An unknown male suspect in dark clothing got out of the backseat of the Yukon and entered the Corolla through the front passenger door.

The suspect then moved over to the driver’s seat and drove away with Richard still inside.

Houston police are asking anyone with information on the suspects or the GMC Yukon to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM