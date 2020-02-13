KATY, Texas — Investigators said Wednesday a 17-year-old shot in the face near Katy is recovering in intensive care, set to undergo surgery, and has been cooperative so far.

New surveillance video of the shooting emerged Wednesday as deputies continue to look for the shooter and a motive.

Katy ISD officials said a federal privacy law blocks them from confirming or denying the teen is one of their students. However, three students at Seven Lakes High School told KHOU 11 the victim is a junior at the school who plays on the football team.

Two of his teammates told KHOU 11 they were shocked the teen was a victim but relieved he’s expected to survive.

“I was like, ‘Wow. Out of everyone it could be, it happened to him,’” said Milton Jones, a Seven Lakes junior. “He’s not the type of kid to get in trouble or get in fights or anything.”

“I didn’t believe it was real until I drove over there and saw everything,” said Nick David-West a junior at Seven Lakes. “He’s very competitive, does extra work...and anything he puts his mind to, he’s going to get it done.”

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Grayson Bend Drive in the Westheimer Lakes North neighborhood near Katy.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows an SUV pull up in front of a home, honk a couple of times over two minutes, then drive down the block.

One minute later, someone believed to be the victim walks toward it from behind. Another minute passes before a single shot is heard, followed by yelling.

Roughly 15 seconds later, the SUV is visible at a distance speeding off before someone screams for help.

Neighbors shared their videos with investigators.

Sheriff Troy Nehls told reporters at the scene Tuesday night the teen was shot once in the cheek after talking turned to arguing in front of a home.

“We do believe that he is familiar with the individuals,” Sheriff Nehls said. “No threat to the public at all.”

Sheriff Troy Nehls said there were several people in the suspect vehicle.

“If the suspects are watching, they may just want to come and have a conversation with us about what happened,” the sheriff said.

On Wednesday, investigators told KHOU 11 the victim met the suspects online through social media.

