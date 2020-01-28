HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance video of a violent home invasion robbery showing six suspects who broke into a Spring Branch home and pistol-whipped a man and held a gun to child's head.

The home invasion happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 17 in the 10000 block of Neuens Road, not far from Gessner and Hammerly.

A daughter of the woman who lives in the apartment told KHOU 11 News a neighbor called her around 1 a.m. telling her she needed to "get here quick" because there was something bad going on next door.

The daughter said six men broke into her mother and stepfather's apartment. She said they first banged on the door, claiming to be the police, then kicked it in.

A handful of her family members were home at the time of the invasion, including children. The woman said the suspects pistol-whipped her stepfather, then grabbed a 5- year-old girl who was asleep, pointed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her if they did not give him money.

The victims gave the suspects the money they had. They then fled when they heard police sires, Houston police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

