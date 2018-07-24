HOUSTON - Police have released surveillance footage of a shooting that left a man dead earlier this month.

On July 3, Jose Fidel Gomez, 63, was shot and killed at a convenience store while trying to protect one of his coworkers.

On Tuesday, police shared surveillance video of the armed robbery. The video can be viewed on their YouTube page here or below. The video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

MORE:

Store clerk killed while trying to stop armed robbery

Family mourns hero clerk who was shot, killed by robber

In the video, the male suspects can be seen wearing masks, gloves and hoods.

Police said one of the suspects walked into the store as the other held the door open and acted as a lookout. The first suspect pulled a gun and demanded money from the store clerk behind the counter. Before the clerk could comply, Gomez who was standing nearby pulled out a gun.

According to police, Gomez and the suspect each fired one shot at each other at close range. Gomez was fatally struck and was pronounced dead on the scene. The two suspects fled on foot. It's unclear if the suspect was hit in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Jose Gomez

GoFundMe.com - Nancy Lagunas

© 2018 KHOU