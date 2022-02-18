Surveillance video released of robbery suspect wanted for chain of events that led to Arlene Alvarez's death

Houston police need the public's help with identifying the suspect seen hopping over a fence after robbery.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance video of the robbery suspect wanted for the chain of events that led to the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez.

The surveillance video shows the alleged suspect climbing over a fence. You can't get a good look at his face but police said he was described as having a thick build with full eyelashes.

This suspect allegedly robbed 41-year-old Tony Earls Monday while he and his wife were at a drive-thru ATM at a Chase Bank in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive.

As the suspect was getting away. Earls grabbed his gun and shot at him, police said.

Earls then fired at a truck he thought the suspect got into, but Arlene Alvarez and her family were inside. They were headed to a Valentine's Day dinner a Spanky's Pizza and had stopped at the ATM when they got caught in the middle of the robbery.

A bullet went through the Alverez's vehicle and struck Arlene in the head. She was pronounced dead a day later.

Earls was ultimately arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for his role in the shooting. He has since been released from jail after posting bond.

The robbery suspect remains at large and police need the public's help identifying him.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the surveillance video is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477.