HOUSTON — Surveillance cameras at neighbors’ homes are offering a glimpse into the mindset of Richard Engelbrink on the day police say he murdered his wife.

Neighbors at the crime scene told KHOU 11 News the 80-year-old man had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

An hour before the alleged attack Thursday, Engelbrink is seen at his next door neighbor’s house. A RING doorbell camera captures him trying to open the door while holding a briefcase.

What you don’t see is his wife, Alice, standing off camera. The homeowner says you can hear her asking what Richard is doing and questioning his behavior.

The neighbor believes Engelbrink did not recognize his wife of 46 years that day.

At 11:50 a.m., police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute on Faust Lane.

Alice Engelbrink was found outside a neighbor’s home. Prosecutors say the 71-year-old woman later died at the hospital from multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

By 1 p.m., police say her husband was charged with murder. He was reportedly arrested at a nearby Chase bank, trying to wash blood off his hands.

This weekend, family members confirmed what neighbors have been saying.

They sent a statement to the Houston Chronicle saying, “Our family is grieving the loss of our mother. Our father is mentally incapacitated due to a brain tumor. Our family knows that he loved his wife dearly, and we view this as a horrific tragedy. Please respect our family’s wishes for privacy during this time of grief.”

Richard Engelbrink is expected to have his first appearance in court Monday.

He’s being held at the Harris County Jail on $50,000 bond.

© 2018 KHOU