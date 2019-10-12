HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published the day the baby was kidnapped, Nov. 6, 2019*

Surveillance photos released by Houston police on Tuesday show a man who they say is wanted in connection with a truck theft and kidnapping of a 10-month-old boy.

Police said the man in the photos -- who may go by the nickname "DK" -- is an accomplice of the man who stole a truck from a gas station in the 6500 block of Homestead Road on Friday.

Inside the truck was a 10-month-old boy. The child's mother had gone inside to pay for gas.

That's when two people in a gray RAV4 pull up. The passenger gets out and jumps into the woman's truck, stealing it with the baby inside.

Police believe the driver of the RAV4 is the man known as DK. The man who police said stole the truck has not been identified.

The mother chased after them and asked for help from nearby drivers. She got into their pickup and chased after the stolen vehicle.

Fortunately, the infant was found safe 20 minutes later in the abandoned truck.

"I’m trying to make sure they catch her, this individual, because by the grace of God my baby is safe," the mother said on Friday. "Parents, I guess just have your kids close near to you at all times."

Police are asking for help in identifying the man shown in the photos. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for info leading to arrest of this suspect. Call 713-222-TIPS.

