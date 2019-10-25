HOUSTON — Three new surveillance pictures have been released by the Houston Police Department as investigators work to find at least three men accused of shooting and killing an armored truck courier.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Popeye's Chicken restaurant at 5005 Antoine Drive, in northwest Houston.

68-year-old Francis Hazzard, a Loomis Cash Handling Company security guard, was outside of the truck making a cash pickup at the restaurant when he was ambushed.

Photo from a camera onboard a Loomis armored truck shows two of the three suspects involved in a deadly robbery in NW Houston, Thursday.

New details released about the attack on Friday claim one of the three suspects pointed a gun at Hazzard as he and that suspect struggled over the black cash bag. Police say the suspect shot the 68-year-old in the face. Hazzard collapsed dropping the cash and his pistol.

The only description police have of the suspects it that they are three black males. They left the shooting scene in a champagne-colored Chevrolet Tahoe. It was later found on Viking Street, where police believe the suspects left in a 2014 black Chevrolet Impala.

Photo captured by the camera on a Loomis armored truck shows one of three suspects involved in a deadly robbery in NW Houston, Thursday.

If you can help police with this case you're asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

