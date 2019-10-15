HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Oct. 12, 2019*

Surveillance photos released by Houston police show the car they say may be linked to the shooting of a man who died defending his wife from purse snatchers.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a southwest Houston apartment complex in the 12600 block of Brookglade Circle.

The man's wife identified him as Oscar Anibal Gomez.

Oscar Anibal Gomez was shot and killed protecting his wife from robbers.

Police said Gomez and his wife were returning home when three men approached them and demanded her purse. Gomez's wife said they had just returned home from the store, when some men approached them in the parking lot of their apartment complex.

"I screamed ‘Help! Help me! They’re trying to kill me! They’re trying to kill us!’ but no one came out," said Claudia Pineda, Gomez's wife.

Pineda said she tried to give her husband CPR through directions by a dispatcher, but it was no use. She said her husband bled out.

"He died in my arms," Pineda said.

Car linked to other attempted robbery?

Detectives said this was not the only attempted robbery in the area on Saturday night. They said another woman was pistol whipped and had her purse and cellphone stolen. They said it happened at an apartment complex on South Glen Drive about 30 minutes prior to the one on Brookglade Circle, about a five minute drive away.

They said the description of the suspects was similar: two to three African-American men in a small black car, but that the description was vague and inconclusive.

The three suspects got into an unknown black, four-door sedan and drove away. They were only described as black men.

Gomez's wife told KHOU 11 he leaves behind three daughters who are in Honduras.

Houston police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call their homicide division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

