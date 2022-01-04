Suspect in stabbing of Surfside officer arrested after chase, police say

A man had been on the run since Wednesday after stabbing an officer repeatedly in the leg. Houston police say officers noticed his vehicle late Thursday night.

HOUSTON — A man who's believed to have stabbed an off-duty officer Wednesday is now in custody, according to Houston police.

The Surfside police officer went to grab dinner at a Subway on Telephone Road when he saw the suspect exposing himself to customers and employee. The officer escorted him out of the business and a fight broke out in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times in the leg, then drove away. The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The stabbing suspect was caught by Houston police Thursday night after a short car chase. He was arrested on Houston and Washington Avenues shortly before 11 p.m.

An HPD lieutenant said undercover officers found the suspect in his vehicle not far from where the stabbing happened. Police had video of the suspect and his car from the scene.

The undercover officers followed the suspect as he drove around near the Gulfgate Mall. The chase started after other law enforcement in marked cars tried to stop him.

Lt. Wilkens said the man traveled up and down Houston Avenue. Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect on Houston and Washington Avenue.

The man complied with officers and was arrested. He hasn't been named, but police say he's currently facing charges for felony evading.

If investigators confirm that he was the one who stabbed the officer, he'll be charged for that as well.

Lt. Wilkens said the man had a knife on him when he was arrested. Police aren't sure if that was the weapon he used to stab the officer.

The Surfside officer who was stabbed has been identified by his department as Nate Williams. The department posted a photo of him in the hospital just hours after he was stabbed.

"Through his devotion to duty, Nate placed himself in dangers way and almost paid the ultimate price….. A few hours later he’s all smiles mixed in with cringes of pain," the Police Chief wrote.

The Surfside Police Department has launched a GoFundMe page for Officer Williams to help cover medical expenses and the time he spends out of work.

Not all hero’s wear capes, but many do bear scars. This is Nate Williams, a true hero and one of YOUR Surfside Beach... Posted by Surfside Beach Police Department on Thursday, March 31, 2022