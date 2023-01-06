Superintendent among 7 busted in underage sex sting operation, constable says

Constable Alan Rosen said Michael Stephens sent naked photos of himself to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was really an undercover investigator.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Itasca ISD superintendent was among seven people arrested in a sex sting, according to Constable Alan Rosen.

According to Rosen, Michael Stephens, 47, was planning to come to Houston and engage in sex acts with a teenage girl. Rosen said Stephens sent naked photos of himself to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was really an undercover investigator. He also requested that the teen send him naked photos and videos, Rosen said. Stephens is a former coach, principal and assistant principal in multiple school districts around the state.

"You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online," Rosen said. "As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm."

Stephens used a social media app to communicate with the officer, who he believed to be a teenage girl in Houston. Rosen said some of the photos Stephens sent appeared to have been taken in his office at work.

According to Rosen, Stephens is married with no children.

Rosen said investigators posted as teens online to lure the predators into their trap.

Other arrests

A FedEx worker was also arrested in the sting. Rosen said the man was chatting with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and showed up at an undercover location with a pack of condoms.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested in the sting. He showed up to meet a 14-year-old girl and tried to flee when officers showed up to arrest him.

Another man believed he was meeting up with a 16-year-old to have sex. He showed up at an undisclosed location with condoms and was arrested. He worked as a dishwasher and a cook at a coffee shop.

A 26-year-old unemployed man was arrested after showing up at a place where he thought he was going to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Another man showed up at the undercover location expecting to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl. He was arrested with condoms in his pocket.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after he drove from Waco to Harris County. Officers said they found more than 40 pairs of women's underwear in his possession. Investigators are working to find out if there are any more victims.

Itasca ISD statement:

"On June 1, 2023, the District was contacted by a detective with the Harris County Sherriff’s Department. According to the detective, Superintendent Michael Stevens was taken into custody. Until more facts are confirmed, no further information can be shared. The Board of Trustees will be convening a meeting to review this matter and take appropriate action."

Itasca ISD school board members set a special meeting for June 5 at 7 a.m.

More victims

Anyone with information about anything related to this sting is asked to call Rosen's office at 713-755-7571. Rosen said they want to find out if any other children were targeted.

