'Crime Can't Hide in Sunnyside' | Community leaders roll out new anti-crime initiative

HOUSTON — City and community leaders came together on Friday to roll out the new "Crime Can't Hide in Sunnyside" initiative.

The initiative focuses on combatting crime rates in the Southeast Houston community.

Kim Taylor, 49, has lived in the Sunnyside neighborhood for 21 years. She said she's recently lost her sense of peace.

"I'm paranoid and I’m scared. I have PTSD," she said

In March 2020, Taylor was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of her home.

She said she was an innocent victim of gun violence, still unsure who shot her or why. The suspect still hasn’t been caught.

"I looked down, I had a white shirt. It was full of blood," she said. "I didn't know where I was shot."

Taylor says shootings have become the new normal.

"I love Sunnyside," she said. "It's just got ridiculous."

Council members Michael Kubosh and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who represent the district, are working to help the area regain a sense of community.

They worked alongside local pastor Reverend James E. Nash to unveil a billboard that’s been put on up the 610-loop. The sign is a part of the new crime initiative.

City officials say there's currently a one in eleven chance that someone in the area will become a victim of some sort of crime.

“It's an opportunity to let the community know that we are engaged with combating this crime," said Councilwoman Evans-Shabazz. "Let them know they need to report it. They are the eyes and ears."

The group is working with the Houston Police Department to create a strategic safety plan.

“A lot of times just a mark visible with a uniformed officer alone can drive that crime down,” said Commander0 Mike Collins, who oversees the Southeast subdivision.

Taylor hopes the efforts will lead to change.

“It's just not the same," she said.