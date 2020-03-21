SUGAR LAND, Texas — A local woman is still alive after murdering her 4-year-old son and then attempting to take her own life at a home in Sugar Land, according to police.

Sugar Land officers responded at 10:40 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 5200 block of Weatherstone Circle after the woman's husband came home.

Investigators said the woman was walking around the house with wounds to her body, meanwhile, her child was upstairs. He had died from a knife wound to the throat.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and police said she's expected to survive.

It's been deemed a murder-suicide attempt as officers continue to investigate.

