Video: Armed clerk chases off gun-toting, would-be robber at Sugar Land store

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land Police Department investigators are searching for a man who tried to steal money from a store last weekend.

The incident was caught on camera.

Videos from the WB Food Mart on West Bellfort Boulevard show the masked suspect walking into the store around noon.

He pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ceiling, before quickly approaching the checkout window, pointing the gun at the clerk and demanding cash, police said.

When the clerk grabbed a gun of his own, the suspect fired several more shots at him, police said. The clerk returned fire and the suspect fired one more shot as he ran out of the store, according to investigators.

Neither the clerk nor the suspect was injured, police said, mostly due to the bullet-proof enclosure surrounding the register.

When the police got there, they weren't able to find the gunman.

According to the surveillance video, the suspect is a man in his 20s who was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a white T-shirt and a black face covering.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).