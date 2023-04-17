Man kills woman, sets fire to home during confrontation with Sugar Land officers, police say

Police said the man was found dead inside of the burning home on Issacks Way near Highway 6 in Sugar Land.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police say a man shot and killed a woman before getting into a shootout with an officer in a neighborhood near Highway 6 Sunday night.

Police said the victim's 15-year-old son was inside the home when this all happened and is now safe with his father.

This started shortly after 11 p.m. at a home on Issacks Way just south of Highway 6. Sugar Land police said this started as a domestic violence call when a woman told 911 that she had been pushed by her boyfriend and wanted him to leave the house.

When police arrived at the scene, an officer spotted a man and a woman coming out of the house. Before the officer could react, he witnessed the man assault and then shoot the woman.

The man then exchanged gunfire with the officer before running from the scene. The officer lost track of the man while he was trying to help the victim.

Police said she was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

At some point, the man had set fire to the home, police said. They later found him dead inside, but it is not clear if he died from being shot or taking his own life.