Suspect on the run after fatal shooting at Sugar Land home

The shooter fled the scene, but police say they know who he is. They are preparing an arrest warrant.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are looking for the man accused of shooting another man during a dispute at a home in the Sugar Mill neighborhood late Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 900 block of Sugar Mountain Court, according to police.

It’s believed a 27-year-old suspect was living with his aunt and her fiancé when there was an argument. The fiancé asked the suspect to leave the home, but the nephew returned and allegedly fired gunshots through a doorway.

The fiancé, 35, was shot and died at the scene. The suspect’s aunt was not hurt.

