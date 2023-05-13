Man shot in stomach in Sugar Land hospital parking lot, suspect on the run

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man was shot in the stomach in the parking lot of a Sugar Land hospital Saturday afternoon, the city confirmed to KHOU 11.
This happened around 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kindred Hospital, which is a long-term care facility.
The City of Sugar Land said two men got into a fight in the parking lot when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the stomach. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.
Officials said Sugar Land police are searching for the suspect, who may be driving a Mercedes.