SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Sugar Land community is on edge after two violent home invasions in less than a week.

Sugar Land Police are investigating the break-ins, both of which took place on Timbertrail Drive in the Greatwood subdivision. They have not yet determined whether the gunmen are targeting homes or if they’re random crimes.

The neighborhood is typically peaceful, but it’s currently peppered with Sugar Land Police who have set up surveillance.

One of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described her experience. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the homeowner was in her den when the gunman kicked in her front door, shattering the glass.

“He had a black ski mask on and a red bandana,” she remembered. “It was a matter of just a few seconds between breaking down the glass door of our house and pointing gun at me. I just instantly jumped out of the chair, screamed at the top of my lungs, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, don’t shoot me! Don’t kill me!’ And I tried to run to the back door to get out, and I couldn’t get the deadbolt open. I turned around, fell on my knees, continuing to scream at the top of my lungs, ‘Don’t shoot me! Don’t kill me! Don’t kill me!’”

She says the gunman looked in other rooms and then left the same way he came, to her confusion, taking nothing.

“Are they looking for an individual? Are they looking for drugs?” she asked.

Just three days before, at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the same thing happened to a family a few doors down. In that incident, two gunmen kicked down the door, looked in several rooms, then when the alarm sounded, left empty handed.

Sugar Land Police are asking residents to look at any home surveillance cameras to see if they captured any clues. Meanwhile, they’ve ramped up patrols and set up surveillance cameras to ease frightened minds.

“Scariest thing that has ever happened in my life,” the homeowner said, “and I’m just processing it right now.”

