SUGAR LAND, Texas — At least three different luxury condominiums in Sugar Land were broken into last month and police there are still trying to find a suspect.

Surveillance video shows a man walking through a gated entrance at the City Plaza on Town Square Aug. 20 just before 2 p.m. A doorbell camera later shows him in a first floor hallway, and he was seen on a third camera leaving the complex with a large bag of what police say appears to be stolen items.

Police say he is a black with a goatee mustache, partially bald and about 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall. Police say he appeared to weigh between 260-300 pounds.

He was carrying a black backpack and wearing a white t-shirt, blue and white shorts, white Nike tennis shoes and sunglasses.

The Sugar Land Police Department asks if anybody recognizes or knows the burglar in the video footage to contact the department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

