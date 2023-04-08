Former employee accused of stealing nearly $100K from Sugar Land Police Department several years

The Texas Rangers, along with the Sugar Land Police Department and Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office investigated the case.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A former civilian employee is accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from the Sugar Land Police Department over the course of at least 6 years.

Andrea Bolger, a former civilian crime scene technician, has been charged with theft by a public servant, a second-degree felony, after she was accused of taking $30,000 from the Sugar Land Police Officers' Association and another $60,000 from the department's evidence room. The union confirmed to KHOU 11 that they uncovered the stolen money after an internal audit.

The money taken from the evidence room was obtained from asset forfeitures funds. Authorities said the missing money won't impact any pending cases.

Authorities said an investigation was launched immediately once the crime was reported. The Texas Rangers, along with the Sugar Land Police Department and Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office investigated the case.

"It’s important to the public, they expect us as public servants to hold them accountable in the same way we hold them accountable,” said Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Charann Thompson.

Police said Bolger was placed on administrative leave in December 2022, pending the outcome of the investigation, but resigned on June 16 before she could be fired. The DA's office said her position gave her access to the money.

"She worked at the police department there and in her role there she had access to funds belonging to the police department or in the custody of the police department as well as the Sugar Land Police Officer’s Association Fund," Thompson said.

Bolger is out of jail on bond and has a court date set for later this month.

Read the full statement the Sugar Land Police Officers' Association issued:

"While conducting a review of Sugar Land Police Officer Association finances a discrepancy was found at the end of the year 2022. The account linked a Sugar Land civilian employee to a POA account she had access to. We immediately called a meeting with the Chief and soon after met with investigators followed by the Texas Ranger. As volunteers and stewards of the Sugar Land Police Officer Association we feel our obligation is to be accountable. This incident does not affect the great work our officers continue to do for our community every day."