SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Police Department named multiple suspects tied to the murder of a food store clerk last month.

Three suspects are in custody while a fourth remained on the run as of Monday morning.

Police are still looking for Treveon James Young, 24. It's believed he could be hiding in Houston or Dallas, according to SLPD.

Young is charged in the murder of store clerk Hamid Lakhani, 63, of Sugar Land.

Police said it was about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 when customers found the clerk with a gunshot wound inside WB Food Mart at 13003 West Bellfort. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the store as well as city license plate scanners to identify the suspects. Kameryn Lamisha James, 17, was identified as the getaway driver and arrested.

Wanted suspect Treveon Young (left) and arrested suspect Kameryn James (right)

Sugar Land PD

Two 16-year-old suspects, whose identifications are being withheld, are also in custody on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Police said Young was the robber who pulled the trigger. Anyone with information about his location should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Young.

