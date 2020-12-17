Video shows man waited in SUV outside Sugar Land home for an hour before beating woman with stick

“After that attack, the image of her face has not left my mind once,” the victim’s daughter said Thursday as detectives looked for tips in the case.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A family and police investigators in Sugar Land are still looking for clues into the apparent targeted beating of a woman last month — so far no arrests have been made in the case.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 in the case for information that leads to the arrests or charging of suspect(s).

At least two suspects are wanted: the suspect who carried out the attack and whoever was driving the SUV he got into.

Police on Thursday said the SUV, which they previously released video of, is believed to be a dark-color Chevrolet Tahoe.

The assault happened in the 20 block of Wilmington Court on Nov. 5 just after 7 p.m. Police said Mrs. Tejani, 46, was attacked by a man in the street in front of her house while taking out the trash.

“She said she was struck in the head, fell to the ground and was kicked and hit before running back inside her home,” police stated.

Sgt. Matt Levan said her attacker never said a word.

A review of surveillance video showed a vehicle matching the description of the SUV parked nearby for at least an hour prior to the assault. Police said this is the reason they believe the crime was not random, even though the man did not make demands.

Tejani went to the hospital with head injuries and required dozens of stiches, but she has since physically recovered. She appeared at Thursday morning’s press conference.

She said that as she took out the trash, a man got out of the Tahoe and started beating her with some kind of stick, but she didn’t let the attack carryon without a fight.

“…I fought, and I hit, and I kicked, and I yelled. At that point, probably, I don’t know what scared him – he just got in the car, and he ran.”

She said she believes she was hit about six or seven times.

Video from multiple cameras in the neighborhood showed the suspects’ SUV both before and after the attack. Police said they also have video of the attack itself, but they would not be releasing that.

“After that attack, the image of her face has not left my mind once,” the victim’s daughter said Thursday. “She needed to have 52 stiches done and weeks of rest to recover from the pain that she endured. We are asking the public to please, please help us find who did this with any tips and information with a $10,000 reward through Crime Stoppers. The culprits are still out there, and she needs closure so she finally leave the house peacefully and the city can be a safer place.”

The family said they own a business, but they don’t have a motive for the attack, nor do they have any enemies or rivalries.

“I have no idea. He did not ask me for anything, he did not demand anything. He did not say a word. He just started hitting me,” said the victim.

Tejani said it is possible they were trying to kidnap her because they were hitting her and dragging her toward the car, but something possibly scared them off, she said.