HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a "substantial amount" of blood was found outside an apartment complex near Meyerland Park.

Detectives with the Houston Police Department said residents of the apartment complex in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock reported the blood. When officers arrived on scene they not only found blood outside an apartment, but they also found more blood inside an apartment.

Detectives have not found a body, but they said they are questioning a person of interest.

A security guard at the apartment complex told police he noticed a suspicious vehicle circling the area. Police found that vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop.

That person is speaking to homicide detectives.

At this time, no arrest have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

