FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A middle school student in Fort Bend ISD could face criminal charges for claiming there was a gunman at school Wednesday.

Crockett Middle School sent a letter to parents saying the student called 911 during third period. Officials say he told the dispatcher there was an active shooting going on, then he hung up.

Officers on campus quickly figured out it was a hoax, and the Sheriff’s Office was able to trace the call.

The student was removed from class for questioning.

