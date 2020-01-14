HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A North Shore Senior High School student has been arrested and charged with reckless arson after he ignited a firework inside the school, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

The student has been identified as 17-year-old Justin Carter.

HCFMO said Carter ignited the firework inside that school during dismissal on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Several students were injured with scrapes, scratches and bruises while trying to get out of the school, the fire marshal’s office said in a press release.

"We take improper use of fireworks seriously and will continue to work with the Harris County District Attorney's Office to pursue charges for these dangerous incidents. Fireworks are explosive devices, and when not used appropriately, fireworks can cause harm and are dangerous,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen.

This would be the second firework incident that happened at a Houston-area school last week.

On Jan. 7, Klein Forest High School was evacuated after a firework was ignited inside the school’s cafeteria.

Four people were treated for minor injuries, according to the Klein Independent School District.

Two students were charged with felony arson and expelled from the school.

