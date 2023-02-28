Middle school student arrested after bringing gun on campus in Pearland, police say

School officials said the student and gun were located immediately.

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland police are investigating how a student got on a middle school campus Tuesday morning with a weapon.

School officials were able to locate the student and gun immediately before notifying the police. After several interviews, police said the student was charged with possession of a firearm in places weapons is prohibited as well as terroristic threat.

Police said they're still investigating how the incident occurred and that the middle school was cleared to resume normal operations.