x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Middle school student arrested after bringing gun on campus in Pearland, police say

School officials said the student and gun were located immediately.

More Videos

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland police are investigating how a student got on a middle school campus Tuesday morning with a weapon.

According to police, the student was arrested after bringing a gun to Leon Sablatura Middle School, which is on N. Galveston Avenue near State Highway 35.

School officials were able to locate the student and gun immediately before notifying the police. After several interviews, police said the student was charged with possession of a firearm in places weapons is prohibited as well as terroristic threat.

Police said they're still investigating how the incident occurred and that the middle school was cleared to resume normal operations.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the non-emergency line of the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out