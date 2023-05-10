Houston man gets 38 years in prison for stabbing East End neighbor to death in 2019

Stuart Simonton stabbed Angelina Wiseman Gailey to death in the front yard of the duplex they shared on Harrisburg.

HOUSTON — "This family was robbed of their mother. They will never get her back and no one should lose their mother like that. She did not even live to see her daughter’s wedding."

Those are the words of Assistant District Attorney Hunter Brown, who prosecuted Stuart Simonton's murder case, after the convicted killer learned of his sentence.

Simonton, 58, killed his neighbor, 59-year-old Angelina Wiseman Gailey, in the front yard of the duplex they shared on Harrisburg Boulevard on April 3, 2019. He was found guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 38 years in prison a day later.

What happened

Simonton and Gailey had a history of arguing. On the day of Gailey's death, she was hosting a family barbecue in the yard when Simonton called the fire department and police around 9 p.m. to report smoke coming from Gailey's small fire pit. He called it in as an apartment fire so several Houston Fire Department trucks showed up within minutes only to find that the fire was under control.

Police officers remained at the scene to calm people down, and once everyone appeared to go in for the night, they left.

That's when Simonton attacked. Around 11 p.m., Simonton went outside where Gailey was sitting and he stabbed her three times with a long filet knife. Neighbors heard the commotion and called the police. Simonton was detained but was inconsistent with the story he told investigators. He was charged with murder.

"This case is absolutely heartrending and tragic because there was absolutely no reason that a conflict between neighbors should escalate to murder," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We thank the jurors who held this defendant accountable and sentenced him to prison."

Convicted

Simonton was convicted and sentenced this week. He will have to serve at least half of his 38-year sentence before he's eligible for parole.

"He hated her. He wanted to kill her and when she sat down near his apartment, he took the opportunity to kill her," Brown said. "He was a predator lying in wait."