Sheriff: 4 arrested, 3 vehicles seized after parking lot takeover near Missouri City

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three people were charged with deadly conduct, including a 16-year-old.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four drivers, including two teens, were arrested during a parking lot takeover near Missouri City, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The takeover happened around midnight on Citypark Drive near Beltway 8 and Highway 90 Alternate.

Gonzalez posted on Twitter that Houston police and the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the takeover when several vehicles started doing donuts in the parking lot. Gonzalez said there were also spectators standing close and some of the vehicles had passengers hanging out of the window as cars performed donuts.

When law enforcement moved in, two vehicles left the scene before eventually being caught.

Gonzalez said a total of four drivers were arrested and charged in the incident and three vehicles were seized.

According to Gonzalez, Jordan Cormier, 23, and Rene Rodriguez, 25, were charged with deadly conduct. Carlos Flores, 18, was charged with evading motor vehicle. The 16-year-old was not identified but was charged with evading motor vehicle and deadly conduct.

This is a developing story. We'll update this post if/when we get more information.

