HOUSTON — A man was arrested after authorities said he led police on a high-speed chase around the 610 Loop late Sunday night.

Police said they tried to stop a truck that was street racing on the West Loop around 11:55 p.m.

According to authorities, the truck had expired tags.

The driver of the truck didn't stop, and instead, led police on a chase that lasted about 15 minutes and ended in a residential area off 288.

During the chase, police said, the truck reached speeds of about 100 mph.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony evading. A passenger was released at the scene without charges.

Bellaire police said they've been aggressively combatting street racing on the 610 Loop.

RELATED: HPD suspects street racing to blame for fatal crash in SW Houston

RELATED: Alleged street racer in custody after failing to outrun police on 610 Loop

RELATED: Several arrested in SE Houston after ongoing investigation into illegal street racing