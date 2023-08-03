Street racing suspect whose passenger was killed during chase now charged with murder

Walter Pozos, 19, was racing on Sam Houston Parkway before the deadly chase that ended in NE Houston when he crashed into a home, on Foy Lane, HCSO said.

HOUSTON — A street racing suspect who crashed into a home during a chase, killing a passenger and injuring the homeowner now faces a murder charge.

A Harris County Sheriff's deputy reportedly spotted Walter Pozos, 19, racing on the Sam Houston Parkway in Humble late at night on Saturday, July 15. They said he was going over 100 mph and refused to pull over.

Pozos led deputies on a 12-mile chase at speeds above 120 mph before losing control on Foy Lane, going airborne and crashing into a home near Wardmont Street in northeast Houston, HCSO Sgt. Turman said.

A woman in the home, Pozos and two of his passengers were injured and taken to area hospitals. The front-seat passenger, Hector Catilleja Correa, later died from his injuries.

Pozos was arrested and initially charged with racing, evading arrest, aggravated assault, intoxication assault and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The felony murder charge was added on Aug. 2 because of Correa's death.