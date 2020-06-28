Suspected street racers in custody after crashing into car, business in north Harris County

Harris County deputies said at one point one of the suspects threw a gun out the window.

HOUSTON — Four suspected street racers are in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing into a car and business.

This happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Aldine Bender Road near Fallbrook Drive in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office provided little details on this scene but said one of the suspects threw a gun out of the window of the car when the suspects crashed into the business.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the business was not badly damaged.

