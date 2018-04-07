HOUSTON – Police in southwest Houston say a convenience store clerk was murdered while trying to stop an armed robbery overnight.

It happened on McHard at Manor around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who knew him say the clerk was an honest, hard-working family man who was trying to make a living. He worked at the store for the last two years.

Police say a masked man went into the store, dressed in black, and held a different clerk behind the counter at gunpoint while demanding cash. The clerk heard the commotion and tried to stop the robbery, and he was shot and killed.

The clerk who was being held at gunpoint was not hurt.

The suspect fled empty handed.

Homicide investigators are looking into the case.

If you have any information call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

