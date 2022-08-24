Store clerk beaten with bat by robbery suspect near Fifth Ward

Video shows the suspect beating the victim with a bat multiple times while chasing him through the convenience store.

The incident happened at a convenience store on Buck Street near Hirsch Road and the East Freeway on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect showed up at the store with a baseball bat and started hitting the victim in the head. Video shows the suspect chasing the victim through the store as he continued to beat him.

The victim then fell to the ground while the suspect went behind the counter and grabbed cash and cigarettes before putting them in a black bag and running from the scene in an unknown location.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but police said he is expected to survive.

The Houston Police Department said the suspect was a Black man wearing a white hoodie with black pants and olive with black tennis shoes.