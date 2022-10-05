Police: Woman arrested after taking stolen yacht for a joyride in Galveston

Police say they are not sure how she got the keys to the yacht but they say it was short trip.

GALVESTON, Texas — A Webster woman was arrested after police say she went joyriding in a stolen 52-foot yacht on Monday.

Galveston police said the woman somehow got on board the yacht at Offatts Bayou, then took it out on the water. The vessel is named “Loyalty” and it appears it was recently listed for sale for just under $170,000.

She is now in the Galveston County Jail waiting to go before a judge for a bail hearing.