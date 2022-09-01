Caught on camera: Suspect allegedly steals U-Haul from storage facility in Pasadena

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call Detective J. Oakley at 713-475-4843.

PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a U-Haul from a storage facility.

This happened on Jan. 9 at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Burke Road.

Police said the suspect used some sort of tool to break into the storage facility's night drop box to steal the keys to the U-Haul.

The suspect in the video was seen with purple hair and was wearing what appears to be a gray long sleeve shirt with blue jean pants. The suspect was also wearing a backpack with yellow or white stitching.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call Detective J. Oakley at 713-475-4843.