MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County officials on Friday arrested two people accused of stealing pickup trucks, barbecue pits and guns at a chop shop.

Detectives arrested a man and a woman at a home on Dogwood lane northeast of Conroe.

The trucks were reportedly stolen from across Houston, Humble and San Jacinto County. Investigators say the operation may have gone on for a couple of years.

