x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Crime

Bags of stolen mail found in DWI suspect's car, HCSO says

A deputy spotted the mail after pulling over the driver in Katy.
Credit: HCSO
A Harris County deputy found a car full of stolen mail after the driver was stopped at the Metro Park and Ride at I-10 and Grand Parkway.

HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy made a surprising discovery when he pulled over a drunk driving suspect in Katy Saturday night.

The suspect’s car was full of stolen mail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Parella spotted the mail while questioning the driver at the Metro Park and Ride near I-10 and the Grand Parkway. 

Parella said he found a couple of bags of undelivered mail and a trunk full of mostly junk mail.

The mail was turned over to the United States Postal Service. U.S. Postal Service in inspectors are investigating the case.

Along with a DWI charge, the suspect will likely face federal charges.

Related Articles