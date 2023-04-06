Video shows suspect stealing $40,000 food trailer

Charleston Malveaux said he and his wife, Bianca, worked for half a decade to save up the money to buy a food trailer that was stolen in a matter of minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple is asking for the public's help after their trailer was stolen in broad daylight.

Charleston Malveaux said he and his wife, Bianca, worked for half a decade to save up the money to buy the food trailer. They spent their savings on it and were going to use it to create a business to pay for their daughters to go to college.

"We was going to start using it this month for the college tuition," Charleston said.

On Sunday, in a matter of minutes, someone drove away with that future dream that they worked so hard to build.

"This is the lock that was on the trailer," Charleston said while walking through the secluded dirt lot in north Harris County from which the trailer was stolen. "He took his time by cutting this lock because this is no easy lock to cut."

The surveillance video is clear. It shows a man in a maroon van pulling up, hitching the $40,000 green food trailer and then driving away.

"It's devastating just to think that what you work for somebody literally comes and takes it in a matter of minutes with no regard," Bianca said.

The couple said they've kept things on the property for several years and never had any problems.

"Don't have any problems here. Never since we've been here from anything that we have for us business-wise," Bianca said.

Charleston said he went overseas to make extra money and he's hoping they get the trailer back somehow.

"Blood, sweat and tears, you know, that's 80 hours a week, you know, for five years," he said.

Bianca said the suspect took more than they know.

"You didn't steal from me. You stole from my kids," she said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The couple said they're offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find the trailer.