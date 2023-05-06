Solved: A family's stolen food trailer was recovered in less than 24 hours

The owner decided to take it back himself after getting a tip about its location.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A food truck that was stolen Sunday morning from a secluded north Harris County dirt lot is back where it belongs.

It took less than 24 hours for Charleston and Bianca Malveaux to recover their food trailer.

“He took his time by cutting this lock,” Charleston Malveaux said while showing a KHOU 11 crew how the thief took their trailer. “Because it’s no easy lock to cut.”

Video from a security camera near the couple’s Aldine-area business is where the story begins: Shortly after 8 a.m., the video showed a man in a maroon minivan pull up, get out, cut the lock, hitch up the food truck and take off.

It only took a few minutes.

About 10 minutes later, the couple showed up at their business and found out their food trailer was gone.

At about 8:25 a.m., they called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

When they didn’t hear back by 4:30 Sunday afternoon, they said they decided to call KHOU 11 News.

The KHOU 11 crew showed up soon after that and the story aired Sunday night in the 10 p.m. newscast.

But Monday morning, it wasn’t clear if the story would have a happy ending.

“We got a lot of scammers calling us,” Bianca Malveaux said.

One of them told her he’d give the location of the food truck if she would Zelle him $500. At about 1:35 p.m. she received a more believable call.

“They gave us the address on where it was,” Bianca Malveaux said.

Charleston Malveaux decided to get it back himself.

“I was a little worried,” he said.

About 25 minutes after the call, Charleston Malveaux did what authorities would discourage.

“I was motivated,” he said. “I was excited at the same time.”

The food truck was located on a property about 4 miles away.

“I had to make sure that there weren’t a lot people around, you know,” he said. “Especially the ones that took the trailer.”

Charleston returned his truck to where it belonged minutes later.

Now the couple said they can get on with their dream of expanding into the food service business.

“We all love to eat, you know,” Charleston Malveaux said. “I know I do.”

The couple said the money they make with the truck will be used for their children’s future college tuition.

Until then, Charleston Malveaux will be doing a few things differently to make sure nothing like this happens again.

“Chain it, lock it, remove the tires,” he said.

And he’s hoping justice will take care of the rest.

“It’s not right at all,” he said. “It’s not right so we’re going to file charges to the extent. Because you’re taking food out of our mouths, our kids' mouths, our grandkids' mouths, even our friends' mouths.”

The couple said the tipster refused to accept the reward money that had been offered for information leading to the food truck's return.